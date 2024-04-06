Invasive fly species found in 2 NC counties

CHARLOTTE — An invasive insect is sinking its proverbial claws into trees up and down the East Coast.

Officials in North Carolina are asking residents to keep their eyes peeled for the spotted lantern fly.

The bugs, native to China and Vietnam, first appeared in the U.S. in 2014 in Pennsylvania.

Now, a decade later, the tiny flies have infested multiple cities in the northeast.

In North Carolina, flies have been documented in both Forsyth and Guilford counties.

If you see a spotted lantern fly, take a picture and report it to the state.

