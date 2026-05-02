Investigation underway after Mecklenburg County Detention Center resident dies

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a resident who was housed at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center.

On April 25 around 5 p.m., a medical emergency was called in the housing unit where 41-year-old Juan Utuy-Sarat was assigned after he was found unresponsive.

Utuy-Sarat was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased on Saturday.

“First and foremost, I’d like to offer my condolences to the family of Mr. Utuy-Sarat,” said Sheriff Garry McFadden. “Any time someone passes away in our custody, it weighs heavily on all of us. We recognize the responsibility we have to every individual entrusted to our care, and I want the community to know that we remain committed to providing safe, secure and humane conditions inside our facility. The wellbeing of those in our custody is a responsibility we take seriously every day, and we will continue working to uphold that standard with compassion, professionalism and accountability.”

Utuy-Sarat was processed into custody on April 21.

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