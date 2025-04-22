Investigation underway after several cars catch fire overnight in Belmont

BELMONT, N.C. — A group of neighbors in Belmont are trying to figure out how their cars caught fire overnight Monday.

Fire crews said they were called out to the South Fork Village Apartments off of Wilkinson Boulevard around 12:30 a.m.

Our Channel 9 photographer captured footage from overnight that showed the heavily damaged cars, with melted hoods.

We’re working to find out if anyone was hurt, what started the fire, and if anyone will face charges.

Check wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH BELOW: Improperly recycled lithium-ion batteries cause 4 fires in a week

Improperly recycled lithium-ion batteries cause 4 fires in a week

©2025 Cox Media Group