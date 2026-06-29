Investigation underway after shooting in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A shooting took place in Chester County Sunday afternoon.

Deputies with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in the area of the Great Falls Nature Trail Access near the 3100 block of Ridgeway Road around 3:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, they located a victim who had been shot. They were transported to a hospital for treatment, but their condition is unknown.

Deputies said there is no active threat to the public.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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