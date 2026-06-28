Investigation underway following deadly shooting in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. — A deadly shooting took place near a gas station in Salisbury Sunday afternoon.

Officers with the Salisbury Police Department responded to a call in the 1500 block of East Innes Street around 2 p.m.

When they arrived, they located two people with gunshot wounds. One was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other was pronounced deceased at the scene.

While a preliminary investigation indicates the victims were found at a gas station, detectives believe the shooting took place several blocks away at an intersection.

This is an ongoing investigation.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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