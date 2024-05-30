Investigators searching for suspect after armored truck robbery in Denver, sheriff’s office says

DENVER, N.C. — Investigators in Lincoln County are trying to find the person who they say attempted to rob an armored truck.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said the incident happened around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday near Webbs Road and NC-16 Business in Denver.

Witnesses gave deputies a generic description of the robber saying it was a man, armed with a handgun in a white sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

