Iredell County deputies find 160 pounds of marijuana inside U-Haul on I-77

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Police arrested two people they say had a U-Haul trailer full of drugs, guns and ammunition.

Officers stopped the vehicle Monday on Interstate 77 in Statesville for a traffic violation. The deputies started speaking to the two people inside and noticed discrepancies in their stories. They also found what they called “indicators of criminal activity.”

They searched the trailer and found more than 160 pounds of marijuana, THC waxes and oils, two handguns, two shotguns, and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

Brett Thompson and Michelle Green are facing multiple felony charges. They’re both from Florida.

Thompson was previously convicted of assaulting a law enforcement officer there.

The pair was charged wi h two counts of felony trafficking marijuana, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver a controlled substance, felony manufacture a controlled substance, felony conspiracy to traffic narcotics, and felony maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance. Thompson was also charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

They were each given $300,000 secured bonds.

