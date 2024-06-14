PGA Championship seeks diverse small businesses

CHARLOTTE — The PGA of America is looking for locally owned, diverse small businesses to work on the PGA Championship. Quail Hollow Club is hosting the tournament, one of the four major championships in men’s golf, next May.

Charlotte first hosted the PGA Championship in 2017. Estimated economic impact was $100 million, or $128 million adjusted for inflation.

That was the year before the PGA of America, which owns and operates the PGA Championship, created PGA VendorMatch. The program was started as a way of increasing the number of local and diverse-owned businesses and vendors.

It targets minority- and women-owned businesses as well as those owned by people with disabilities, veterans and LGBTQ persons.

This month, the PGA of America began accepting applications for locally owned small businesses for the 2025 PGA Championship.

