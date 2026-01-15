Iredell County deputies use drones, K-9 units to search for missing teen

CLEVELAND, N.C. — The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 14-year-old Gideon Andrew Ferguson who was reported missing Wednesday.

Deputies are using K-9 units and drones to search for the boy who was last seen being dropped off at his home at 4 p.m. on Watermoss Drive in Cleveland.

“We’ve got phones and we can see activity on phones,” said Sheriff Darren Campbell. “We have gaming consoles, school computers different things at school with friends, so there’s a lot of digital evidence we have to go through, and we’re going through right now. Right now, it don’t seem like nothing has been accessed.”

The teen’s cellphone and backpack were left at home.

First responders are concerned because of the cold temperatures.

The search was suspended Wednesday night but continued Thursday morning in eastern Iredell County, which is very rural with a lot of farmland.

There are dozens of people involved in the search.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

VIDEO: Iredell County deputies using canines, drones to search for missing teen

Iredell County deputies using canines, drones to search for missing teen

©2026 Cox Media Group