Iredell County expands Lake Patrol operations

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is repurposing one of its Lake Patrol vessels to expand its presence to Lake Lookout.

In addition to patrolling, it will also improve emergency response across the 13 miles of shoreline in Iredell County.

“With our lake communities growing, it’s essential to expand our presence and resources to better serve the public,” said Sheriff Darren Campbell in a Facebook post.

VIDEO: Instead of lengthy coordinates, new app makes it easier to get help on Lake Norman

Instead of lengthy coordinates, new app makes it easier to get help on Lake Norman

©2025 Cox Media Group