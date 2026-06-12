Iredell County honors America 250 by raising flag previously flown over US Capitol

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Iredell County leaders, veterans and more raised a new flag at the Government Center in Mooresville Friday in honor of our nation’s 250th anniversary.

The flag previously flew over the U.S. Capitol.

The ceremony was also in honor of Flag Day, which is Sunday.

Iredell County Sheriff’s Honor Guard presented colors, and a county employee sang the national anthem. There was also a reading of the poem, “The Flag Goes By.”

Iredell County’s America 250 Committee plans to hold events honoring the nation’s 250th anniversary throughout the year.

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