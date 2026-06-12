CMPD investigating deadly crash on Freedom Drive

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says the road is closed at Freedom Drive due to a deadly crash that happened Friday afternoon.

The crash was reported just before 2 p.m. on Freedom Drive near Ashley Road.

MEDIC said they took one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. CMPD said a few minutes later that the incident is now a fatal crash investigation.

The victim hasn’t been identified yet. Police haven’t released any other details on what led to the crash.

You can keep updated on live traffic conditions and detours at this link.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom is on the way so we can learn more about the crash scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

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