Iredell County marks anniversary of rare EF‑2 tornado

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — It’s been four years since an EF‑2 tornado tore through Iredell County, leaving behind a path of destruction with winds reaching 115 miles per hour.

Video from that day shows uprooted trees, debris scattered across neighborhoods, and families sifting through what was left of their homes. In all, four families lost their houses.

It was only the third tornado ever recorded in Iredell County since officials began tracking severe weather in 1950.

On the same day, another tornado — this one an EF‑0 — touched down in Cleveland County, producing winds around 65 miles per hour.

While the damage there was less severe, the event served as another reminder of how quickly dangerous weather can develop in our region.

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