Iredell County roads to close for $4M road improvement project

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — There is a $4 million road improvement project coming this week to two intersections in Iredell County.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation contract crews will close the intersections of N.C. highways 150 and 152 at Wiggins Road to realign the road and add traffic signals and turn lanes to help improve safety and traffic flow.

The first phase of the project will also include the installation of water lines and drainage pipes.

Detour signs will be posted around the closure. The entire project is expected to be completed by the summer of 2026.

