Local

Iredell-Statesville Schools introduce clear-bag policy for football games

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FILE - Iredell-Statesville Schools
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Iredell-Statesville Schools’ new clear-bag policy will be implemented for the first time at North Iredell High’s home football game on Friday night.

LINK: WSOC High School Football

The policy allows fans to bring clear bags, fanny packs, or backpacks to sporting events, easing last year’s no-bag policy.

In addition to the new bag policy, middle school students attending the games must be accompanied by a parent.

The changes aim to enhance security while accommodating fans’ needs, marking a shift from last year’s stricter regulations.

VIDEO: Channel 9’s Big 22 players to watch 2025

Channel 9’s Big 22 players to watch 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read