Iredell-Statesville Schools introduce clear-bag policy for football games

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Iredell-Statesville Schools’ new clear-bag policy will be implemented for the first time at North Iredell High’s home football game on Friday night.

The policy allows fans to bring clear bags, fanny packs, or backpacks to sporting events, easing last year’s no-bag policy.

In addition to the new bag policy, middle school students attending the games must be accompanied by a parent.

The changes aim to enhance security while accommodating fans’ needs, marking a shift from last year’s stricter regulations.

