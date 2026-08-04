Iredell Water eases restrictions after recent rainfall

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Iredell Water moved from mandatory to voluntary water restrictions Tuesday following recent rainfall. The city says the change is effective immediately for all customers within the utility’s service area.

While restrictions have eased, Iredell County remains in a moderate drought according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Iredell Water, which relies on a groundwater-based system, continues to ask customers to use water wisely and limit usage when possible to ensure the stability of the local supply.

Iredell Water officials noted the utility is currently managing the worst drought conditions the region has seen in more than 20 years.

To maintain the utility’s water supply, residents are asked to repair all known leaks and limit washing down outside surfaces like sidewalks, patios and parking lots.

A voluntary lawn and landscape irrigation schedule has been implemented as part of the transition. Customers with odd-numbered street addresses are asked to limit watering to the hours of 8 p.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. Wednesday and 8 p.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday. This schedule is designed to balance demand on the system during periods of moderate drought. For even-numbered and unnumbered addresses, the voluntary schedule requests that watering occurs between 8 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. Friday, as well as 8 p.m. Sunday to 8 a.m. Monday.

The utility also recommends that those watering lawns or gardens use only hoses equipped with spring-activated nozzles to prevent unnecessary runoff.

Iredell Water says indoor conservation efforts remain a priority. Officials recommend taking shorter showers and only operating clothes washers and dishwashers when they are fully loaded. Iredell Water also suggests using disposable or biodegradable dishes when possible and avoiding leaving faucets running while shaving, brushing teeth or rinsing dishes.

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