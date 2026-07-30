N.C. governor issues drought update

RALEIGH — Gov. Josh Stein and Department of Environmental Quality Secretary Reid Wilson issued a drought update on Wednesday following a year-long period of dry conditions. While recent rainfall has improved conditions in parts of North Carolina, officials are still encouraging the public to conserve water.

A wetter-than-normal July and significant rainfall from the past week improved drought conditions in central and northeastern North Carolina. Despite this, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reported that a nearly year-long drought previously reduced water levels to record lows and many reservoirs remain below normal for this time of year.

Currently, 70 water systems in the state are under mandatory water restrictions and 68 systems have voluntary measures in place.

Residents can find information on specific restrictions, such as limits on lawn watering or car washing, through their local water supply system. Information on water system classifications and conservation status is also available at ncdrought.org.

Stein highlighted the impact of previous seasons on current water supplies.

“After a dry fall in 2025, N.C. had a very dry start to 2026,” Stein said. “Although recent rainfall has made a dent in the problem, we’re not in the clear yet. I encourage North Carolinians to check their local water system’s conservation status and do their part to use water wisely.”Wilson joined the governor in urging local cooperation and adherence to guidelines. “

Check your local water system’s conservation status and follow any conservation measures or restrictions,” Wilson said.

While streamflows are near normal in most areas, groundwater levels remain below normal.

Officials noted that groundwater takes longer to respond to rainfall than surface water. For counties in exceptional or extreme drought, water systems are advised to follow Water Shortage Response Plans and adhere to water use reduction measures.

Homeowners can take several steps to save water, including fixing leaky faucets and only running full loads in dishwashers or washing machines.

The Department of Environmental Quality suggests using a broom instead of a hose to clean sidewalks and driveways. Homeowners with private wells should watch for muddy tap water or pumps that cycle when no water is being used, as these are signs that a well is running low.

Water systems under specific drought classifications must report weekly water use and conservation status online at the Water Use Reporting website. Residents are advised to limit outdoor watering to before 10 a.m. to reduce evaporation.

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