Iryna Zarutska’s family demands change after fatal light rail attack

CHARLOTTE — For the first time, the family of Iryna Zarutska is opening up about her murder on Good Morning America Friday morning.

Zarutska was stabbed to death on the light rail three weeks ago by Decarlos Brown. The attack has since gained national attention, sparking investigations by several agencies into the incident and the city’s transit system.

“She didn’t deserve that — nobody does,” Zarutska’s uncle, who has asked to remain anonymous, said. “Our country has to change on how we deal with these situations, and that requires our leadership to take action, and I need for them to take actions. We can’t just keep doing it the same.”

The full interview will air on Channel 9 Friday morning at 7 p.m.

VIDEO: Republican leaders look at bail laws, restarting death penalty after light rail stabbing

