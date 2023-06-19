‘It’s our history’: Gastonia community leader highlights importance of Juneteenth

GASTONIA, N.C. — People took to the streets of Gastonia in celebration Sunday for the second day of Ebony Fest ahead of Juneteenth.

Mrs. Dot Guthrie, a leader in the community, led this year’s parade. Guthrie served on Gaston County’s Board of Education and helped found the area’s African American Museum of History and Culture.

Channel 9 spoke with Guthrie about the importance of remembering the past to help the future.

“Because it’s nothing lost; it’s our history; we’ve got to know our history. We have to teach the young ones coming up behind our rich history that this is our freedom day.” Guthrie said.

Gastonia’s Ebony Fest celebrations will continue Monday night with a fireworks show.

