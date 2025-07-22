Jackson visits Dream Center Academy to emphasize federal education funding

GASTONIA, N.C. — North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson is visiting Gastonia Tuesday to tour the Dream Center Academy, highlighting the importance of federal education funding.

Jackson’s visit comes in the wake of his lawsuit against the Department of Education for freezing $7 billion in funding, of which $165 million was designated for North Carolina.

The lawsuit filed by Jackson seeks to unfreeze federal funds that are crucial for educational initiatives in North Carolina.

The Dream Center Academy, where Jackson is touring, serves as a model for educational success and community engagement, showcasing the potential impact of federal funding on local education.

