NC Attorney General sues to stop $165M education funding cut

CHARLOTTE — Attorney General Jeff Jackson, along with attorneys general from 24 other states, filed a lawsuit against the federal government to stop the withholding of federal educational funds that were approved by Congress.

The lawsuit aims to stop the Department of Education from withholding funds that Congress has already approved, which would result in North Carolina losing over $165 million and nearly 1,000 educators potentially losing their jobs.

“Public schools across North Carolina, especially in rural areas, need this money to keep teachers in the classroom and keep kids safe while they learn,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson.

Governor Josh Stein emphasized the importance of the funds, stating, “Without these funds, nearly 1,000 teachers will have their jobs taken from them. The money also provides after-school programs, supports children learning English, and helps adults learn how to read.”

The federal education grant funding at stake supports various aspects of North Carolina’s public school system, including teacher salaries, before- and after-school programs, community learning centers, and teacher development programs.

The Department of Education paused the release of these funds nationwide on June 30, just hours before they were expected to be distributed.

The cuts would disproportionately impact rural school districts in North Carolina, which rely heavily on these grants to maintain their operations and provide necessary support to students.

Recent data indicates that rural districts will experience the largest drop in investment per student, with some losing over $300 per pupil.

The lawsuit is supported by attorneys general from 24 other states and the governors of Pennsylvania and Kentucky, highlighting the widespread concern over the funding cuts.

The outcome of this lawsuit could have significant implications for North Carolina’s public schools, particularly in rural areas, as they face potential funding shortfalls and job losses.

