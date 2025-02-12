Japanese automaker opening first U.S. production base in South Carolina

PIEDMONT, S.C. — Japanese automaker Isuzu is opening its first production base in the United States, and it’s in South Carolina.

The company is investing $280 million to build the plant in Greenville County. It’s converting an existing one-million-square-foot facility into a new assembly plant.

The plant will produce “N-Series Gas, N-Series Electric and F-Series Diesel trucks,” and will make about 50,000 units every year, according to the South Carolina Governor’s Office.

Isuzu says it’ll create around 700 new jobs in the Piedmont, South Carolina, area.

The company expects to begin operations in 2027.

(VIDEO: Duke Energy takes next step to retire coal steam plants)

Duke Energy takes next step to retire coal steam plants

©2025 Cox Media Group