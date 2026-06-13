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Person seriously injured in southeast Charlotte shooting

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Mecklenburg Emergency Medical Service Agency (MEDIC)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — A person has been seriously hurt following a shooting in southeast Charlotte Saturday evening.

It occurred around 6 p.m. on the 1900 block of Charleston Place Lane.

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According to MEDIC, the victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

No additional details, however, have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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