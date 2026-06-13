Person seriously injured in southeast Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE — A person has been seriously hurt following a shooting in southeast Charlotte Saturday evening.

It occurred around 6 p.m. on the 1900 block of Charleston Place Lane.

According to MEDIC, the victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

No additional details, however, have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

©2026 Cox Media Group