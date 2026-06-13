Person seriously injured in southeast Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE — A person has been seriously hurt following a shooting in southeast Charlotte Saturday evening.
It occurred around 6 p.m. on the 1900 block of Charleston Place Lane.
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According to MEDIC, the victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
No additional details, however, have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
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