JCSU wraps homecoming weekend with sorority worship service

CHARLOTTE — Johnson C. Smith University’s homecoming weekend wrapped with a worship service held by the Delta Sigma Theta sorority.

The sorority sponsored the service at Jane M. Smith Memorial Church Saturday morning.

“We are a public service organization, and we want everyone to know we still do that to this day,” Cynthia M. Smith, the primary adviser for Delta Sigma Theta, said. “Since we are the only HBCU in town, we want people to understand the significance of how important JCSU is in the community.”

JCSU’s homecoming weekend also featured an annual golf tournament, a parade, and forum with school alumni.

(WATCH: JCSU to bring historic church back to life)

JCSU to bring historic church back to life

©2023 Cox Media Group