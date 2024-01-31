Jeep catches fire, engulfed in flames next to Huntersville retail store

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A Jeep Wrangler burst into flames in the shopping center parking lot on Wednesday morning.

The Huntersville Fire Department said they responded to the fire just before 11 a.m. near Rosedale Hill Avenue.

Pictures shared by HFD show the dramatic scene:

Channel 9 asked Huntersville Fire whether the Jeep was gas-powered or a hybrid, and what caused the fire.

We are also asking if anyone was injured in the fire.

