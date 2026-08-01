Jersey Shore reality star opens addiction treatment center in Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A new addiction treatment center just opened in Matthews founded by the Jersey Shore reality star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

This is the second Archangel Centers location after the opening of the flagship center in New Jersey.

The center will provide evidence-based treatment combined with lived experience and compassionate clinical care.

Sorrentino is 11 years clean and wants to use his platform to change the stigma of addiction and help people all over the country.

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