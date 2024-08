CHARLOTTE — Charlotte’s very own historically Black university is celebrating a milestone.

A record number of people have enrolled in Johnson C. Smith University for the fall semester.

The school is holding a welcome week celebration on Monday for the more than 300 new students.

It kicks off with a block party at 11 a.m. outside Biddle Hall on JCSU’s campus.

