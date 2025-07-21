Judge denies bond for 77-year-old accused of lying to deputies before deadly ambush

DARLINGTON, S.C. — A 77-year-old woman was in court in Chesterfield County on Monday after lying about her son’s whereabouts, leading to a deadly ambush.

Officers pushed Linda Dennett into the courtroom in a wheelchair on Monday for her bond hearing.

Linda Dennett has been charged after lying to police when they responded to her home on July 1. Authorities arrived at her home that day to arrest her son, Cameron Dennett.

Investigators said Linda Dennett lied to officers, telling them her son was not home. They said this gave him a chance to jump out and ambush officers, killing Darlington County Deputy Devin Mason.

Cameron Dennett was also killed in the gunfire.

Linda Dennett is charged with misprision and obstruction of justice.

Prosecutors argued in court that Linda Dennett is a danger and should remain behind bars. But her defense attorney said she has multiple illnesses, doesn’t drive, and doesn’t even have a license.

The judge said he agreed that she is not a flight risk or a danger to the public, but she said the public could harm her if she is released.

He denied bond for now. But said that could change if the family could find a care home for her.

The judge expressed concerns about reports of bed sores found on Linda Dennett when she was arrested.

He said if the family found her a care home, he would consider releasing her to the facility.

