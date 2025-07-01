SC deputy killed, another injured in ambush

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A Darlington County deputy was killed and another injured in an ambush while responding to a call early Tuesday morning on Old Timers Court, the sheriff stated in a social media post.

Deputies were at the residence on Old Timers Court to apprehend a wanted individual when they were attacked.

Darlington deputy dies & another wounded in ambush; SLED investigating Two highway patrol officers are blocking the entrance of a dirt road amid a major incident. ((Credit: Tonya Brown/WPDE))

Deputy Devin Mason, 27, succumbed to his injuries, and the suspect, Cameron Ray Dennett, was killed during the incident.

Another deputy was transported to the hospital and remains in stable condition.

Cameron Ray Dennett, 25, had active warrants for criminal conspiracy, forgery, and computer act second-degree. He was prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Kristen Porter, 28, who was also present at the scene, was apprehended and booked into the Florence County Detention Center.

She had similar active warrants for criminal conspiracy, two counts of forgery, and computer act second-degree.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has been requested to investigate the incident, in accordance with Darlington County Sheriff’s Office policy.

Sheriff August released the following statement:

“Today, we mourn the loss of one of our own, Deputy Devin Mason. This is an incredibly sad day for Devin’s family, the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office and the entire community we serve. Deputy Mason began his career with our agency in 2024 and graduated from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy on March 28, 2025.

“He successfully completed his field training last week. In his time with us, he demonstrated unwavering dedication, integrity, and professionalism.

“Deputy Mason served the people of Darlington County with heart and honor. Though his time with us was far too short, his impact will not be forgotten. We ask that you keep Deputy Mason’s family, fellow deputies, and friends in your thoughts and prayers as we navigate this difficult time together. Rest easy, Deputy Mason. We have the watch from here.”

VIDEO: Suspected gunman in officer-involved shooting connected to homicide, investigators say