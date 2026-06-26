Man on ‘cloud nine′ after buying winning $5M scratch-off from NC Walmart

RALEIGH — Jonathan Craver, of Stoneville, won the first $5 million top prize in the 200X The Cash scratch-off game, N.C. Education Lottery officials announced on Friday. Craver purchased his winning ticket at a Walmart on Battleground Avenue in Greensboro.

The Rockingham County man chose a lump sum payment of $3 million instead of a 20-year annuity. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $2,160,298. The 200X The Cash game debuted in November 2025 and features three top prizes of $5 million and six $100,000 prizes.

Craver, the lottery winner from Stoneville, described walking through the Walmart aisles on Tuesday and scratching his ticket when he realized he had won.

“I was walking through the store scratching it then I stopped and was like, ‘That can’t be, there’s no way,’” Craver said. “It didn’t really register when I saw the word ‘million.’”

Craver continued to express disbelief regarding his win.

“I’m still pinching myself,” Craver said. “Nothing like that has ever happened to us.”

When the win started to become real, he found his fiancée elsewhere in the store to share the news.

“We have been on cloud nine ever since,” Craver added.

When Craver arrived at lottery headquarters on Wednesday to collect his winnings, he opted for the lump sum payment.

He plans to use his winnings to buy land and take care of his family.

The 200X The Cash game still has two $5 million top prizes and three $100,000 prizes that have not yet been claimed.

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