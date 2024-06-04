Judge rules NC pharmacies can provide abortion pill directly to patients

NORTH CAROLINA — North Carolina pharmacies can provide an abortion pill directly to patients, now that a federal judge has made her final ruling.

Federal court documents show the ruling came down Monday. The judge said federal law takes precedence over state law.

The ruling also means the drug mifepristone can be taken in one’s home, not just a clinic.

Follow-up appointments are not required.

The judge did allow a requirement to remain for an in-person consultation 72 hours before taking the pill.

The judge’s ruling delivers a deciding blow to a monthslong lawsuit filed

(WATCH BELOW: SCOTUS hears arguments over access to abortion pill mifepristone)

SCOTUS hears arguments over access to abortion pill mifepristone

©2024 Cox Media Group