Federal judge declared NC abortion pill restrictions unlawful

CHARLOTTE — A federal judge has ruled that some of North Carolina’s abortion pill restrictions are unlawful.

It’s over the drug Mifepristone.

The recent ruling is a victory for a physician who is suing state and local prosecutors, along with state health and medical officials.

Down in Florida, the six-week abortion ban has been passed, making North Carolina the last state in the southeast without a near-total ban.

But physician Dr. Erica Pettigrew says the state’s current 12-week abortion ban is still creating hoops for women to jump through.

“The medical community was begging politicians in Raleigh not to pass any more restrictions on abortion,” Pettigrew said, “but they did anyway, and that was directly because Trump’s policies led to them being allowed to do that.”

Pettigrew is nervous that doctors will begin leaving the Tarheel state if lawmakers pass stricter laws.

