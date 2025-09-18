Jury acquits man after 2020 shooting in Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A local man was found not guilty of murder after he was charged in connection with a 2020 shooting in Matthews.

Zatario Stewart’s trial started last week and finished Wednesday, according to the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office.

Stewart and another man were arrested after 27-year-old Cory Carpenter was shot dead and found in an abandoned vehicle near Lakeview Circle.

The other suspect, Tobias Lamario McNeil, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in 2022 and was sentenced to a minimum of 92 months in prison.

