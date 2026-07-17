‘Just want to help’: Charlotte woodworker builds custom family furniture for those in need

CHARLOTTE — Woodworker Seth Alverson’s career sparked when his daughter was born. He said it grew out of necessity.

“With, you know, new babies, you need all sorts of stuff,” he told Channel 9’s Elsa Gillis.

A career gallery studio artist, Alverson built a changing table for his newborn. Since then, he’s made most of the furniture in their home all while being a full-time dad to his two kids.

While he didn’t have much, he always knew he wanted to give back. Now, through his nonprofit, Hand-Joined Family Furniture, Alverson can do the same for others.

He creates custom, heirloom-quality handmade furniture at no cost for families. His clients have varied from those experiencing housing instability to those recovering from Hurricane Helene.

Recently, he’s worked with some clients who are visually impaired, creating custom pieces to fit their needs.

He hopes what he creates is handed down for generations.

“I just want to help,” Alverson said. “I’m only here for who knows how long. It might be tomorrow that I go, and I just want to help out as much as I can.”

The nonprofit was the idea of Alverson’s and a friend’s who’s helped fund most of the furniture.

One day, Alverson hopes to turn the nonprofit into a woodworking school where he can teach the trade for free and students help make the donated furniture.

For more information about how the nonprofit works, visit Hand-Joined Family Furniture’s website here.

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