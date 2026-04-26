Juvenile arrested after CMPD recovers narcotics and stolen firearms

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says it has seized large quantities of drugs, cash, and weapons during two recent searches.

Police said the investigation focused on suspected drug activity as well as stolen vehicles and firearms.

Officers ultimately recovered approximately 226.9 grams of suspected cocaine, 13.7 grams of suspected fentanyl, 14.3 grams of suspected methamphetamine, and 30.9 grams of marijuana.

They also seized $4,130 in cash, two firearms, including one confirmed stolen, and a full-auto conversion “switch” device.

A juvenile suspect was arrested and faces multiple charges in connection with this case, including possession of a weapon of mass destruction, trafficking cocaine, trafficking fentanyl, possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

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