Charlotte Knights announce America 250 celebration

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Knights are celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States with a city-wide celebration this July 4.

The Knights announced the Charlotte’s Stars and Stripes Spectacular on Thursday.

The event at Truist Field will feature a live symphonic concert by the Charlotte Symphony followed by a WBT SkyShow fireworks spectacular.

According to a release from Truist Field, the SkyShow is the largest fireworks show in the Southeast.

The orchestra show will include patriotic anthems and other beloved jazz, film and symphonic classics.

Tickets for the celebration go on sale Friday. They start at $25. Visit the Charlotte Knights website for more details.

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