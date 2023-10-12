Juvenile arrested for having gun at Stanly County high school

ALBEMARLE, N.C. — A juvenile was arrested Wednesday for having a gun at a Stanly County high school, city officials said.

An Albemarle police officer, serving as a school resource officer, got a report that someone had a firearm at Albemarle High School.

The officer’s investigation led to the arrest of the juvenile, who was charged with possession of a firearm on school grounds.

The city didn’t release any more information.

The investigation is ongoing.

