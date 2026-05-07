Charlotte sees most rain in months, but drought persists

CHARLOTTE — Overnight rain has already taken a toll on the Charlotte area, for better and for worse, and it isn’t over yet. Showers are expected to continue throughout the morning Thursday.

As the entirety of North Carolina battles an ongoing drought, these downpours are a welcomed sight. This system has brought the most rain the Queen City’s seen in months. A rain gauge at the Ballantyne Country Club recorded about 1 3/4 inches of rainfall had fallen as of 6:30 a.m.

Most rain in months! Totals throughout Charlotte have been amazing including this gauge at the Ballantyne Country Club. About 1 3/4" of rainfall so far. pic.twitter.com/TWUe3TkaHf — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) May 7, 2026

With heavy rain however, comes complications. The rain brought down a tree on South Gardner Avenue overnight. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department cleared it out of the west Charlotte road around 1 a.m.

South Gardner Avenue Tree Down

Tree limbs were also reportedly blocking parts of W.T. Harris Boulevard at Lakeview Road Thursday morning.

In Gaston County, the left lane of Interstate 85 South was closed until around 6 a.m. due to flooding and a crash near Cox Road. The closure caused delays for drivers during the morning commute.

As the day goes on, a lower risk for a pop-up shower or storm develops later this afternoon as a cold front pushes through. Severe Weather Center 9 is also tracking another chance for showers on Mother’s Day.

Channel 9’s Meteorologist Keith Monday says altogether we’ve picked up 1.83 inches of rain in the last 24 hours as more continues to fall. That’s the most rain since we saw just over 2 inches between Oct. 26 and Oct. 28 last year. The last time the Charlotte area saw more than 2 inches of rain in a 24-hour span was Aug. 5, 2025.

Amazing rain totals so far. We are closing in on nearly 2" in Charlotte over the past 24 hours. We haven't had that much rain since we saw just over 2" between Oct. 26-28th of last year.



The last time we had over 2" in a 24 hour span was last August! We'll see where we end up. pic.twitter.com/yBIl1eB3tT — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) May 7, 2026

While this is great for our dry weather, Thursday’s rain won’t have any impact on the drought levels. Over a foot of rain over a 30-day span is still needed to eliminate the drought.

Mandatory water restrictions will go into effect May 15 for the Queen City. Charlotte Water says the restrictions are necessary to protect the water system and ensure reliable service for essential needs. Click here to learn more.

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