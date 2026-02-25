City ordinance threatens sleeping pods for unhoused community

LENOIR, N.C. — There is a possible legal fight over these sleeping pods for the unhoused.

Channel 9 reported earlier this month that a nonprofit had to move the pods out of downtown Lenoir because they violated a city ordinance.

Channel 9’s Dave Faherty learned on Wednesday that they’re having more trouble at the new location.

There are 21 pods along Highway 321 north of town.

The property owner said she can’t afford the fines that start at $50,000 a day and climb to $500 if they’re not moved soon.

Ina Hendrix showed Faherty what she now calls home. Everything she has is inside this sleeping pod on Blowing Rock Boulevard north of Lenoir.

“It’s really important,” she said. “This cold weather has really been hell on us. It’s like at least 30-to-40-degree difference.”

His Humble Hands got the pods before the sleet and ice arrived in late January and set them up next to their downtown location despite being warned they were violating city ordinances. Angela Varner heard about the nonprofit being forced to relocate the pods and offered her property on the edge of city limits to help.

“It ignited in me that these people are humans, and they should not be treated this way at all,” said Varner, property owner.

The city of Lenoir said it has no problem with people opening homeless shelters as long “as they meet city, state and federal rules,” adding that zoning laws are “designed to treat everyone equally” and ensure safety. This board member of His Humble Hands hopes the pods stay.

“They deserve to have a life,” said Malla Meri, board member. “They are trying to better themselves or get back on their feet, and this is not helping matters at all.”

Danny Clarke isn’t sure where he’ll end up if the pods are no longer in use.

“You know people like us are out here,” said Clarke, resident. “You see us every day. I think they can do better.”

City leaders have listened to concerns and remind residents there are other options in the community along with a warming shelter in town that isn’t violating city ordinances.

Faherty learned that the sleeping pods are just outside the Lenoir city limits, but the property owner said city ordinances can still be enforced there.

