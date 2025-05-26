Juvenile hurt after burn incident in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A juvenile and an adult are in the hospital as they recover from burn injuries after an incident in southwest Charlotte.

The Charlotte Fire Department confirmed they responded to a burn injury at a home on Echodale Road on Monday just before 11:20 a.m.

Firefighters tended to two patients with burn injuries. One of them was a juvenile, firefighters said.

Channel 9 saw several fire trucks at the scene. We are working to learn more.

(WATCH BELOW: At least 11 hurt in shooting near S.C. beach town)

At least 11 hurt in shooting near S.C. beach town

©2025 Cox Media Group