1 sent to hospital in Memorial Day stabbing, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was sent to the hospital in a southwest Charlotte stabbing on Monday morning, MEDIC said.
Paramedics responded to the scene at the 9000 block of Bowling Green Lane around 10:45 a.m. on Memorial Day.
One patient who suffered a stab wound was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, MEDIC said.
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
