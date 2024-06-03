K-9 helps find stolen phone with insulin monitor on it

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — “Find my iPhone” can come in handy when your phone is missing, but a K-9 in Union County saved the day for a patient with diabetes when “the cloud” couldn’t.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office shared the story on Monday. Deputies were called to help find a phone that had been stolen from Kannapolis.

The phone had the victim’s insulin monitor on it, and it was linked to his insulin pump, according to the sheriff’s office. The victim used an app to track his phone, and it led him to an area in Union County off of Fletcher Broome Road.

Deputies brought along Pike, the K-9, and they found the stolen phone after searching “an area of over 15,000 square feet.”

When deputies found the phone, the screen showed multiple health alerts saying that the victim needed “immediate insulin distribution.”

The victim has the phone again and is doing well after recovering, according to the sheriff’s office.

