Kannapolis homeowner frustrated by Google Maps directing traffic onto driveway

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Channel 9 was at Michael Drye’s Kannapolis home when a driver using directions from Google Maps took a right turn into his driveway.

Drye said drivers often try to get to the neighborhood behind his home via his driveway.

He said delivery trucks try to come through, and some drivers drive fast.

After all, they probably think it’s a road, not a driveway, said Action 9 investigator Jason Stoogenke.

“Very frustrating,” Drye said. “The speed is more frustrating than the traffic.”

Drivers run out of road and must turn around, and sometimes damage things on the property.

Drye put up warning signs and reached out to Stoogenke for help.

“Whoever implemented this can un-implement it,” he said.

Stoogenke got in touch with Google, spending two months working on the Action 9 investigation.

Google emailed him saying, “We use multiple sources to map the world, including information from local authorities, contributions from the community, as well as Street View and satellite imagery – and have updated this path.”

Drye checked and said the problem was solved.

Google suggests you take certain steps to correct problems involving Maps here.

VIDEO: Delays, cancelations, missed connections? Your rights when you fly

Delays, cancelations, missed connections? Your rights when you fly

©2025 Cox Media Group