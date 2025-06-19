Key Shanquella Robinson travelmate responds to federal lawsuit for first time

CHARLOTTE — The woman accused of attacking Shanquella Robinson on their trip to Cabo is responding to the Robinson family’s lawsuit for the first time.

Court records show E’mani Green is asking for Robinson’s lawsuit to be dismissed. Her name was previously Daejhanae Jackson. Green is representing herself in the lawsuit.

The documents say Green denies all of the allegations. Green also claims she was not properly served the lawsuit and any wrongful death claims have passed the statute of limitations.

The Robinson family is suing Green and her travelmates over Shanquella’s mysterious death in 2022.

The federal judge dismissed the family’s lawsuit against the FBI and the State Department.

The judge has not yet ruled on whether Robinson’s lawsuit against the travelmates can proceed. Four of the travelmates argued that the United States is not the proper venue for the trial.

No one was criminally charged by the FBI for Robinson’s death.

