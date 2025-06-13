Judge dismisses Shanquella Robinson family’s lawsuit against FBI and State Department

CHARLOTTE — Judge Max Cogburn has dismissed the Shanquella Robinson family’s lawsuit against the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the State Department.

In a new federal court filing on Friday, Cogburn agreed with all five of the government’s arguments to dismiss.

The judge has not yet ruled on the Robinson family’s lawsuit against the so-called Cabo 6.

Channel 9 has reached out to the Robinson family and the FBI for comment.

VIDEO: FBI releases additional Shanquella Robinson files

FBI releases additional Shanquella Robinson files

©2025 Cox Media Group