Kings Mountain officer suspended without pay after shooting

SHELBY, N.C. — A Kings Mountain police officer has been suspended without pay following charges related to a shooting at his home in Shelby.

Channel 9 reported when the shooting happened Sunday afternoon on Poplar Street. Shelby Police Department officers found a woman had been shot in the leg, and she was taken to the hospital.

Edward Padgett, who resides in Shelby but works for the Kings Mountain Police Department, was arrested and is currently held without bond at the Lincoln County Jail.

Court documents indicate that the woman who was shot also lives at the same address as Padgett. However, the nature of their relationship remains unclear.

Officer Edward Padgett

Following the shooting, deputies returned to Padgett’s home with court documents, but no one answered the door.

Police said they’re still investigating what led up to the shooting.

Padgett has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries. He will need to return to Cleveland County for court appearances.

We’re working on getting more details on the case. Check back for updates.

(VIDEO: Kings Mountain couple survives 50-foot crash down embankment)

Kings Mountain couple survives 50-foot crash down embankment

©2025 Cox Media Group