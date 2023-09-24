Koibito Poké opens first Charlotte restaurant in Madison Park

CHARLOTTE — Koibito Poké is making its debut in the Charlotte market.

Franchisees Adam and Larry Raskin recently opened that 1,300-square-foot restaurant at 4701 Park Road, Suite B.

“We see Charlotte as an excellent opportunity to expand this award-winning brand,” says Madison Stottlemyre, chief operating officer. “Charlotte has been and will continue to be a trendsetting market for active professionals and health-conscious families that pursue healthy lifestyles.”

Stottlemyre sees room for 12 to 15 locations in metro Charlotte and the surrounding areas within the next three to four years.

