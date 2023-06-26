Local restaurants make Yelp’s Carolinas top 100 list

Yelp released its Top 100 Carolina Places to Eat in the Carolinas, and some familiar favorites have made their way to fame.
Two Charlotte restaurants grace the top 10 list, but smaller cities and towns still stood out to the Yelper’s that helped curate the list.
9. Harriet’s Hamburgers, Charlotte
10. Geno D’s Pizza, Charlotte, North Carolina
14. Curry Gate, Charlotte, North Carolina
16. Yunta Nikkei, Charlotte, North Carolina
22. Tega Cay Gourmet Deli, Tega Cay, South Carolina
50. The Cellar at Duckworth’s, Charlotte, North Carolina
55. Dolce Ristorante, Charlotte, North Carolina
59. Peppervine, Charlotte, North Carolina
77. Miami Fusion Cafe, Denver, North Carolina
81. Community Matters Cafe, Charlotte, North Carolina
92. Rice & Spice Thai Street Food, Charlotte, North Carolina
93. Abugida Ethiopian Cafe & Restaurant, Charlotte, North Carolina
100. Kounter, Rock Hill, South Carolina
Read the whole report here to find your next restaurant road trip destination.
How Yelp did it: Yelp identified businesses in their restaurants category and ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews between January 1, 2021 and March 31, 2023.
