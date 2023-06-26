Local restaurants make Yelp’s Carolinas top 100 list

Yelp released its Top 100 Carolina Places to Eat in the Carolinas, and some familiar favorites have made their way to fame.

Two Charlotte restaurants grace the top 10 list, but smaller cities and towns still stood out to the Yelper’s that helped curate the list.

9. Harriet’s Hamburgers, Charlotte

10. Geno D’s Pizza, Charlotte, North Carolina

14. Curry Gate, Charlotte, North Carolina

16. Yunta Nikkei, Charlotte, North Carolina

22. Tega Cay Gourmet Deli, Tega Cay, South Carolina

50. The Cellar at Duckworth’s, Charlotte, North Carolina

55. Dolce Ristorante, Charlotte, North Carolina

59. Peppervine, Charlotte, North Carolina

77. Miami Fusion Cafe, Denver, North Carolina

81. Community Matters Cafe, Charlotte, North Carolina

92. Rice & Spice Thai Street Food, Charlotte, North Carolina

93. Abugida Ethiopian Cafe & Restaurant, Charlotte, North Carolina

100. Kounter, Rock Hill, South Carolina

Read the whole report here to find your next restaurant road trip destination.

How Yelp did it: Yelp identified businesses in their restaurants category and ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews between January 1, 2021 and March 31, 2023.

