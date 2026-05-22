Kyle Busch and his son planned to race together at Hickory Motor Speedway

HICKORY, N.C. — The Hickory Motor Speedway held a moment of silence for Kyle Busch and his family after the two-time NASCAR champion’s sudden death Thursday.

The track confirmed Busch and his son, Brexton, were supposed to race each other there Thursday. Hours before Busch’s death, his son was in Hickory for a practice session.

The Hickory Motor Speedway is more than 70 years old. Fans say Busch has raced at the track several times over the years and had practiced with his son there within the last week.

At the race track Friday morning, Channel 9’s Dave Faherty could still see Busch’s hauler used to transport their cars.

Other drivers and families at the track are mourning the loss.

“It hit really hard, and you could tell just the atmosphere in the race track was very, very low,” one fan said. “Nobody really knew what to do.”

The track is offering its condolences and prayers to Kyle Busch and his family.

While Busch was best known for his NASCAR championships, he also had quite the short track career. Tune in to Eyewitness News at 5:30 p.m. for more.

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