Lake Norman High School teacher, coach arrested on child abuse, assault charges

LAKE NORMAN, N.C. — A Lake Norman High School teacher was arrested following an alleged incident during a wrestling practice.

Stephen William Boyle, a teacher and coach at Lake Norman High School, was arrested on Monday for misdemeanor simple assault and child abuse, according to reports.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said it was alerted by medical staff at Novant Health Medical Center in Huntersville on Saturday regarding a student being treated for injuries reportedly sustained during an incident.

Deputies learned the incident occurred on school grounds and involved Boyle allegedly striking the student in the head during practice, Sheriff Darren Campbell said.

Investigators reported that an altercation occurred between the victim and another student, during which Boyle allegedly intervened and struck the victim multiple times.

As a result of the investigation, warrants were issued for Boyle’s arrest on charges of misdemeanor simple assault and misdemeanor child abuse. He received a $10,000 unsecured bond and is scheduled to appear in District Court on Feb. 9, 2026.

Lake Norman High School Principal Nicholas Allen informed parents of the situation after the arrest. Boyle has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

“We understand that news of this nature can be deeply concerning. Please be assured that the safety of our students remains our paramount concern. Lake Norman High School is committed to maintaining a safe, respectful, and nurturing environment for all students. We hold our staff to the highest professional standards of conduct and prioritize the physical and emotional well-being of every student in our care,” a statement to parents said.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing, officials said.

